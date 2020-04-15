|
Kerry Lee Kramer, of Quakertown, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 56.
He was the beloved husband of Tracy Louisa (Reese) Kramer for 36 years and childhood sweetheart since the age of thirteen.
Born in Sellersville, he was the son of Marilyn (Detweiler) Kramer and the late Robert Clyde Kramer.
Kerry was a graduate of Pennridge High School, Class of 1981.
For the last 15 years, along with his wife and son, Mr. Kramer had been the owner and operator of Excel Auto Service, Telford.
An avid outdoorsman, Kerry had enjoyed camping, kayaking, and boating. Family vacations were always special occasions for this close-knit family, and Kerry relished his role as a doting father.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Kramer is survived by his daughter, Tori Kramer; his son, Tyler Kramer, and his wife, Cara Raschilla; and his mother-in-law, Stephania Browning.
All services are private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 15, 2020