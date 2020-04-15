Home

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
Kerry Lee Kramer


1963 - 2020
Kerry Lee Kramer Obituary
Kerry Lee Kramer, of Quakertown, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 56.

He was the beloved husband of Tracy Louisa (Reese) Kramer for 36 years and childhood sweetheart since the age of thirteen.

Born in Sellersville, he was the son of Marilyn (Detweiler) Kramer and the late Robert Clyde Kramer.

Kerry was a graduate of Pennridge High School, Class of 1981.

For the last 15 years, along with his wife and son, Mr. Kramer had been the owner and operator of Excel Auto Service, Telford.

An avid outdoorsman, Kerry had enjoyed camping, kayaking, and boating. Family vacations were always special occasions for this close-knit family, and Kerry relished his role as a doting father.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Kramer is survived by his daughter, Tori Kramer; his son, Tyler Kramer, and his wife, Cara Raschilla; and his mother-in-law, Stephania Browning.

All services are private.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 15, 2020
