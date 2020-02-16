|
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kevin M. Rosencrance. Born in Patuxant River, Maryland, Kevin left this life peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was 67.
Kevin is survived by his adoring wife of 45 years, Gale K. Rosencrance, and his loving daughter, Carice M. Ledyard and her husband, Shane Ledyard. He was "Poppy" to his cherished grandchildren, Kevin and Kaydy. He was the beloved son of Joyce Fisk and the late Douglas Fisk, and the brother of Jill Johnson, Daniel Fisk and the late Craig Fisk.
Kevin grew up in Richboro, Pa., and graduated from Council Rock in 1970 and East Stroudsburg in 1974. He was a longtime resident of Furlong, Pa.
He enjoyed the outdoors, baking, and making sure everyone around him was smiling. He will be remembered for the love and devotion to family and friends, his positive attitude, endless kindness and his mantra, "keep moving forward." Kevin was always a ray of sunshine and an inspiration to everyone.
Family and friends are invited to the celebration of Kevin's life on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Road, Forest Grove, Pa. There will be a calling from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or the , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 16, 2020