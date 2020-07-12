Khody R. Mazda, June 1,1930 - July 9, 2020, of Yardley, died peacefully on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Gloria Dei, The Park, in Hatboro, Pa. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday.
He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth J. Mazda who preceded him in 2009. Khody was born in Poona, India and came to the United States with his oldest brother Fred, who passed in 2013. The brothers graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with their M.B.A.'s.
Khody worked during the 1960's and 1970's at John Wanamaker's as an executive vice president and fashion buyer of women's ready to wear. He traveled the world with an entourage of clothing buyers destined to keep the women of Philadelphia dressed in their best. In his retirement, he loved to reminisce about his travels and the great parties his friend Ralph Lauren would have at his home in New York City.
After retiring from John Wanamaker, he and Fred bought Nationwide Furniture Rentals with a non-related third party. They furnished numerous Korman Suites back in the early 1980's and later started to open mattress sleep shops known as Nationwide Discount Sleep Centers. After building the sleep shop chain to 9 stores, they sold the business to the next generation and retired. The next generation grew the chain of stores to 50 and sold to Mattress Giants in 1999. Mattress Giants later sold out to Sleepy's, and several years back Sleepy's was acquired by The Mattress Firm.
He is survived by his two loving children: Stephen Mazda (Cindy), Vikki Stephan (Mark), two grandchildren Dan D'Argenio and Diana Itzen and her husband Greg, and three great grandchildren, Louisa, Lorelai, and John.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
. The family would like to thank the staff at Gloria Dei The Park in Hatboro who really became family to Khody during his final seven years. A private memorial for family and close friends will be held at some time in the future.
