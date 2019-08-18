|
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, Kim Elizabeth Fleischer, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away at the age of 60.
Kim was born May 5, 1959 in Woodbury, N.J. to Daniel Evan and Mary Ellen (Katz) Fleischer. On June 17, 1995, she married Brian Matthew McGinnis. They raised one son, Sean Fox Matthew. She also raised five Afghan Hounds, Tellensale, Nicolai, Aristotle, Sirius, and Blue.
Kim had a passion for life. Most of all she was a fierce and loyal wife, mother, and friend. She had many eclectic passions including cooking, motor sports, and fantasy. She loved cooking so much she had over 300 cookbooks, and was well known for putting out a fantastic spread for all occasions. Her love of fantasy included Harry Potter, Twilight, Outlander, Game of Thrones, and Dungeon and Dragons to mention a few. She loved everything motor sports, and raced sports cars in SCCA.
For much of her life she worked as an analytical chemist. But the job she was most proud of was being a wife and mother. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, never asking for recognition or anything in return.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Evan, and her mother, Mary Ellen.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; her son, Sean; her brothers, Mark (wife, Joann) and Eric; several aunt, uncles, and cousins, and her Afghan Hound, Blue.
A Celebration of Life is planned for September 2019, and her burial will take place after that at private ceremony.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019