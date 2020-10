Kim Reynolds of Warminster passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was 52.She is survived by her husband, Matt, and her three sons, JR, Luke and Sam.Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors,Philadelphia