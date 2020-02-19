|
Kimberly Ann Wildgust Slovinac of Lansdale, a devoted wife, beautiful daughter, loving sister, proud aunt and treasured friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home. She was 51.
Born in Camden, N.J., Kim was raised in Doylestown and was a proud graduate of Plumstead Christian School (Class of 1986). For over 20 years, Kim produced the finest handcrafted gifts as an employee of Byers' Choice in Chalfont.
Her love of all things crafty can be found throughout her home and in the most beautiful treasures given to friends and family. Knitted hats and sweaters, Japanese inspired embroidery and counted cross stitch are among the most cherished.
Kim was committed to growing in her faith. Sunday morning services, church retreats and bible studies were among her top priorities. As we mourn her loss, we find peace in knowing she is at home with her Lord and Savior.
Kim leaves behind the love of her life, her husband, William Slovinac; her parents, James and Linda Wildgust; her sister, Melissa and husband, Shawn; her brother, James Jr. and wife, Jennifer; and her nieces and nephews, Jack, Maggie, Tyler and Katie. In addition to her loving family, she will be missed by the countless friends she faithfully stayed in contact with throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Church of the Open Door, 1260 Fort Washington Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034, where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service. All are invited to join the family at a reception at the church following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door Building Fund or Logan's Heroes animal rescue.
