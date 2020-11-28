Kimberly H. WhiteKimberly H. White of Doylestown passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience in Philadelphia. Kim was 68 years old.Kim was the wife of James S. White. Together the couple shared 47 years of marriage. They met each other at Lynchburg College in Virginia, where Kim graduated in 1974.Born in Lakewood, Ohio, Kim was the daughter of the late Weldon Hulligan and Marcia (nee Crum) Pfaff.Kim constantly thought of helping others and spent much time over the years volunteering at Habitat for Humanity and the SPCA. She was also a teacher's aide and librarian volunteer. There wasn't a holiday Kim didn't decorate for, or a birthday of a friend that she missed the chance to send a card to. She had so much positive energy she made friends wherever she went and will be deeply missed by so many.In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her daughters, Kate White Vanek (James) and Kristen White. She was the grandmother of Olivia and Jack Vanek. Kim is also survived by her sister, Susan Williams, and her brother, Jeff Hulligan, and many sisters and brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.Quaker Memorial Services for Kim will be held privately.In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asks that you keep Kim's legacy alive and pay it forward by sending a hand-written note to someone you love.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home, Plumsteadville