|
|
Kris Skillman of Horsham passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 56.
She was the beloved mother of Mary Wescott (Keith), Christy Skillman (Dwayne) and Heidi Barrish (Jack).
Born in Warminster, Pa., Kris was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Korch.
She is survived by her loving boyfriend, Loyal Johnson, her sisters, Colleen Adams and Sally Korch Gardner, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Kopyna.
All services will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 27, 2019