Kristin (Wood) Dunham, mother, wife, and best friend extraordinaire, passed away in Los Angeles, Calif. with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Kristin was born Aug. 31, 1966 in Summit, N.J. to the late Peter Wood, and Judith Wood Le Vien. The oldest of two siblings, she spent her teenage years swimming the butterfly and rifle twirling for the Central Bucks East Patriots.
Kristin went on to become a member of Alpha XI Delta sorority and received her Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College. Upon graduation, she went to work for Enterprise, where she met her husband, Kevin Dunham. Together, they were blessed with a son, Dash, and daughter, Katy, who were the greatest joys of her life.
Raising their children in Redondo Beach, Kristin was a strong supporter of Beach Soccer, Redondo Beach Little League, RUHS Baseball, and the Sacramento State Hornets Baseball program.
She lived life to the fullest with family and friends. Her giving and energetic spirit allowed her to create fun and happiness at every turn. Kristin was always the first to lend a hand, give advice, and most importantly, share in both laughter and sorrow.
Kristin is survived by her mother and father, Judith and Frank Le Vien, husband, Kevin Dunham, her son, Dash Dunham, daughter, Katy Dunham, sister, Pamela Hext, and brother, Jonathan Wood.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Carversville UCC, P.O. Box 26, Carversville, PA 18913.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 16, 2020