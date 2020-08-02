Kristin J. Olivia-Fromal of Warrington, Bucks County, formerly of Palmerton, Carbon County, Pa., died early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 44.
She was the wife of Derek J. Fromal since Oct. 9, 1999.
Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of Christopher D. and Susan A. (Rehrig) Olivia of Palmerton.
Kristin was employed as an internet based online counselor for the Pearson Education Academy of London, England. A certified guidance counselor, she also was employed by the City of Philadelphia School District and the Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School. Previously, she worked for several law firms in the greater Philadelphia Area.
Kristin was a 1993 graduate and valedictorian of Palmerton High School. She later graduated from Duke University, N.C., obtained her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and then went on to receive her guidance certificate from Gwynedd College. Kristin was a member, chantor, and Prep Instructor at St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church, Warrington. She loved being with people; each of her family and friends have moments that were special between you and her, hold onto them.
She is survived by her husband, her sons, Aaron J. and Luke C., her parents, mother-in- law, Patricia I. Fromal (James) of Warrington, and her aunts, uncles, niece, and cousins.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where a calling hour will begin at 1 p.m.
Contributions may be made in her name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Campton Funeral Home,
Palmerton, Pa.www.schislerfuneralhomes.com