1/
Kurt Henry Hecht
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Henry Hecht
New Hope - Kurt Henry Hecht, age 84, passed away on November 15th, 2020 at his home in New Hope, PA.
Kurt was born on February 3, 1936, to parents Alois and Grete. He served in the US Army in the Korean DMZ from 1959 to 1961 before returning to Philadelphia. In 1973 he founded a Tool and Die Company, H&P Tool and Machine, and served as the President until he sold it and retired into Industrial Real Estate.
Kurt was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed traveling, eventually purchasing and living in homes in Bar Harbor, Maine and Marco Island, Florida, where he frequently entertained his many friends.
Kurt was a loving Father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna as well as his four sons: Kurt, Richard, Robert and Brian and 7 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lyme Treatment Foundation. Kurt suffered from the complications of an untreated Lyme Infection: https://lymetreatmentfoundation.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
2153571260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved