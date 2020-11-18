Kurt Henry Hecht
New Hope - Kurt Henry Hecht, age 84, passed away on November 15th, 2020 at his home in New Hope, PA.
Kurt was born on February 3, 1936, to parents Alois and Grete. He served in the US Army in the Korean DMZ from 1959 to 1961 before returning to Philadelphia. In 1973 he founded a Tool and Die Company, H&P Tool and Machine, and served as the President until he sold it and retired into Industrial Real Estate.
Kurt was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed traveling, eventually purchasing and living in homes in Bar Harbor, Maine and Marco Island, Florida, where he frequently entertained his many friends.
Kurt was a loving Father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna as well as his four sons: Kurt, Richard, Robert and Brian and 7 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lyme Treatment Foundation. Kurt suffered from the complications of an untreated Lyme Infection: https://lymetreatmentfoundation.org/
.