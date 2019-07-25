|
|
Kyle W. Tinsman, a resident of Lumberville, Pa., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Defiance, Ohio on March 14, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rene and Gretchen Wygant. Kyle was the wife of Thomas Tinsman, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Oliver and his wife, Kim, and their son, Calvin Thomas, and her daughter, Phoebe Susan and son, Thomas Junior and his girlfriend, Bryn Hoyer. Kyle is also survived by four brothers, Mike, Scott, Ted and Tom, and her in-laws, William Tinsman and Melody Hunt, Patricia Tinsman and Richard Wallace, and James and Tisha Tinsman along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
After raising her children, Kyle started a career in real estate, most recently with her many friends and associates at Coldwell Banker.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, who provided wonderful care for Kyle (595 West State St., Doylestown PA 18901).
Published in The Intelligencer on July 25, 2019