Laura A. Axe
{ "" }
Laura A. (Kincade) Axe of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. She was 82.

Born in Hartsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Levis and Elise (Carr) Kincade. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Axe, and the loving mother of Kenneth Axe Jr. (the late Jeannette), Charles Axe (Linda), and Terry Goodyear (Robert). Also surviving are five grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her life celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hatboro Cemetery.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
NOV
2
Interment
Hatboro Cemetery
