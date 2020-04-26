|
Dr. Laurence Henry Blackburn Jr., M.D., M.P.H., of Doylestown, Pa. passed away on April 19, 2020. He was 91.
His beloved wife of 63 years survives.
Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the Rev. Dr. Laurence H. Blackburn, D.D., and Ida Lea Blackburn. After graduating from St. Paul's School, Concord, N.H. and Princeton University, he received his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md.
He was commissioned in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy after internship at the Ohio State University Medical Center, and was a Navy Flight Surgeon for 22 years of active service. He was assigned to NASA as a medical monitor for the Project Mercury manned space flights 1961-64. After completing his residency, which included receiving a Master of Public Health, he became Board-certified in Aerospace Medicine in 1968. He was the Senior Medical Officer aboard the USS Intrepid (CVS-11) during its first 2 Vietnam deployments, and then was assigned as the Senior Medical Officer at NAS Key West, FL 967-69. After serving 1971-77 as the director of the Crew Systems Department at the Naval Air Development Center, Warminster, Pa., he retired as a Captain, (Medical Corps) U.S. Navy in 1978 from the Naval Regional Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA, as Chief of the Occupational and Environmental Health Service, for which he received the Navy Commendation Medal.
Dr. Blackburn then became Assistant to the Corporate Medical Director of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Bethlehem, Pa. and later Director of Occupational Medicine for Stewart-Todd Associates, King of Prussia, Pa. In 1987 he became Medical Consultant to Bethlehem Steel Corporation headquarters, retiring in 1991.
He loved the mountains and was an avid hiker, and enjoyed nature, stamps, and travel. He was a member of several professional and hiking organizations, and formerly served on the Board of Directors of the USS Intrepid Former Crew members Association. He was a volunteer at the Doylestown Hospital.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter Laura Ann Lewis and her husband Bobby of Perkasie, Pa., his son Thomas Christopher Blackburn and his wife Jessica of Furlong, Pa., one grandson and one step-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
Services are to be held privately at the request of Laurence's family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Laurence H. and Ida Lea Blackburn Endowed Scholarship for Medical Education, The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt St., Suite 1722, Baltimore, MD 21202-3391.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020