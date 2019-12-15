Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Lawrence D. Knitter Obituary
Lawrence D. Knitter, of Coopersburg, passed away Dec. 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was 83.

He was the husband of Mary C. (Duffy) Knitter, they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Jan. 12th.

Born in Perkasie, he was the son of the late Stanley and Emma (Fehr) Knitter.

He attended Sell-Perk High School. Lawrence started with PP&L in 1957 as a meter reader and later moved on to a First Class Lineman and then a Lineman Leader.

He had a love of hunting and fishing, was a board member at Lehman Lake Rod & Gun Club, a Scout Leader for Lower Milford, a member of The New Temple #720 Masonic Lodge F&AM, the Scottish Rite and Rajah Shrine. Lawrence was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Sherrie L. Urban and Deborah A. Kisthardt and her husband Michael; Sisters: Jacqueline Hodges and Carol Labaugh; Grandchildren, Kayla and Mackenzie Kisthardt, Keri Freyman and her husband Steven and Jason Urban and his wife Rebecca; one Great Grandchild, Isabella Urban; Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by a Son, Larry D. Knitter, April 25, 2014 and four Siblings, Stanley, Shirley Welch, Mary Sell and Margaret Fadula.

Services: Memorial, 2 p.m., Sat., Dec. 28th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sat. at the funeral home.

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home

www.bachmankulikreinsmith.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 15, 2019
