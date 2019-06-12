|
Lawrence J. Hearn of Warrington, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was 88.
He was the eldest son of the late Richard and Marie Hearn, and grew up in Philadelphia, graduating from North Catholic High School in 1948.
Larry and his wife, Mary, were married for 62 years and had five children: Jennifer Lepore, Ellen Lott (Jeffrey), Constance Hearn, Laura Barnett (David) and Peter Hearn (Chinatsu). He had eight grandchildren: A.J. Lepore, Griff Lott, Jenni Barnett, Melissa Roses Laughlin, Steve Barnett, Becky Barnett, Max Hearn, and Oliver Lawrence Hearn.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Zinn (Richard), Gertrude Campbell (James), Dolores Green (Edward), and Patricia Jonas (James). His surviving siblings include Catherine McErlane (Donald), Richard Hearn (Florence), James Hearn (Mary), and Margaret Kelly (Joseph) Kelly. His beloved friends and in- laws, Tony and Nancy Day, preceded him in death. His lifelong friend, Joe Weitzman and his wife, Ginnie, were treasured companions and in-laws.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, Pa. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 12, 2019