|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Schaffer of Doylestown, Pa., passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 with hospice care, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.
Born in Abington, Pa. to the late Walter Schaffer, Sr. and Helen Schaffer (Krout), he was a resident of Doylestown for 46 years.
Larry was a graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School in 1959 and later served in the US Navy from 1959-1965 aboard the USS Newport News #148.
He was formerly employed with Paul Froshour Excavating, Heffernan Construction, Ivymore Construction and provided plowing for Jeff Gayman. Larry loved hunting and taking trips to Potter County for family visits and many trips to Long Beach Island, N.J.
He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Mary Schaffer (Wilson); devoted father of Brett Schaffer and partner Amy, Todd Schaffer and wife Dawn; loving step-father of Rob Morris and wife Debi, Bret Morris and partner Shannon; loving grandfather of Andrew, Leah, Madison, Ziya, and Kessa; dear brother of Cora Ann Roth and husband Fred, and the late Walter Schaffer; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and three aunts.
A memorial gathering will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Thursday, November 7, followed by a service.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940 at 1:00 pm
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to BAYADA Hospice www.bayada.com and Animal Life Line PA www.animallifelinepa.org would be appreciated.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
Doylestown, Pa.
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 27, 2019