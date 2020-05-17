Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Lawrence (Larry) Wittenbrook

Lawrence (Larry) Wittenbrook Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) Wittenbrook of Souderton, Pa. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 86.

Larry was the beloved husband of Nancy (Sabiers). They just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past December. He was the loving father of his three children; Michael Wittenbrook, Julia Struthers (Bob) and Kathryn Wittenbrook.

He enjoyed and loved his four grandchildren, Doug Driesbach, Emily, Kathryn and Samuel Birsa. He is survived by his five siblings; Donna Fischer (Gerald), Ralph Wittenbrook (Cathy), Shirley Pignitella (Don), Roger Wittenbrook (Barbara) and Christine Reisz (Michael).

He was born in Wellington, Ohio to the late Donald and Elna (Griggs) Wittenbrook. Larry served in the Navy for two years and the reserves for four. After serving in the Navy, he received his Bachelor's degree at Cleveland State University. Larry then worked for O.M. Scotts & Sons in Marysville, Ohio for nine years. He went on to earn his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Organic Chemistry at Ohio State University. He was the Assistant Vice President and Founding Father of Betz Metchem from which he retired in 1998.

Larry was an avid golfer and also loved sailing, landscape and nature photography. He was involved with the Delaware Valley Science Fair for ten years where he served as a judge. What he enjoyed most about this experience was mentoring some of the participating students.

A graveside service for immediate family members was held at Pleasantville United Church of Christ cemetery Friday, May 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial made be sent to: Jefferson Health Hospice 1200 Old York Road Abington, Pa. 19001 or Pleasantville U. C.C. 3424 Limekiln Pike Chalfont, Pa. 18914

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020
