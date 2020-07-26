1/
Lee C. Brown
Lee Coulton Brown of Mechanicsville passed was on Wednesday, July 22 at Doylestown Hospital. He was 84 and the husband for 55 years of Mary Helen Riordan Brown.

Born in Doylestown, Lee was the son of the late Carl H. and Ruth Coulton Brown.

Following his service in the Navy, Lee became an owner/operator of a tractor trailer leased to New Hope Quarry.

In his later years, Lee enjoyed fishing, racing and camping with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his sons: Joe, Matt Lee "Brick:, his wife Sta-cie, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, John, his wife Ellouise. He was preceded in death by his son, Tim and daughter-in-law, Brenda Brown.

Relatives and friends are invited to his grave side service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Doylestown Cemetery, 215 East Court Street, Doylestown.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
