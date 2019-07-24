|
Lena B. Bryan of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. and Doylestown, Pa., passed away Sunday, July 21 in Naperville, Ill.
The daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Warner) Burmeister, she was born December 22, 1943 in Doylestown.
She was a devout and active member of both the Hemlock Farms Church and the Naperville Covenant Church.
She was married to the late James W. Bryan on February 8, 1964 in Doylestown.
Lena, sister to Harry and Danny Burmeister, leaves behind two sons, Andy Bryan and his wife Sunshine Bryan of Hawley, Pa. and Kevin Bryan and his fiancée Jamie of Naperville, Ill. She also leaves behind five grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. and from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by 10 a.m. Funeral service Tuesday, July 30, at the Church of Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, Pa. Burial will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the and/or for Parkinson's.
Stroyan Funeral Home,
Milford, Pa.
www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019