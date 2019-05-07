|
Leo F. Murphy of Chalfont, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Temple University Hospital.
Born in Bayonne, N.J., he was the son of the late Leo F. and Gertrude (Bohn) Murphy Sr. Leo was raised in Maywood, N.J.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Florine, and his cherished puppy, Pixie. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and his wife, Mary; his sister, Maddie and her husband, Joseph; and will be greatly missed by many nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and an extraordinary amount of friends and relatives that he loved keeping in touch with.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Conlon and her husband, Tom.
Lee was a pioneer and expert in the computer industry.
After retirement, Lee and Flo spent many years traveling the world and living life to its fullest.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations in his name can be made by visiting ipffoundation.org/donate.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019