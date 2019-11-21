Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
Leona A. Ferrarie

Leona A. Ferrarie Obituary
Leona A. (Czernes) Ferrarie of Sellersville, formerly of North Wales, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. She was 91.

Leona was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Ferrarie of Vineland, N.J., and is survived by her children, Francis X. Cruice (Patricia) and Margaret L. Nemec (David).  She was the proud grandmother of K. Francis Cruice, Kelly Fithian, Danielle Haupert and Michelle Detweiler. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Roth, and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude, Martha, and Maryanne, and a half brother, Leon.

Born in Perkasie, Leona enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and traveling.

Her family welcomes all who were touched by her life to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Catholic Charities online at catholiccharitiesusa.org.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 21, 2019
