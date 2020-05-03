|
|
Leonard Dimare of Warrington, Pa. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 82.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Morgan) Dimare.
Leonard was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 8, 1937 to the late Leonard and Elle (Hoffman) Dimare. He received his B.S. from Temple University in 1958 and his J.D. in 1962 from the Temple University School of Law. During his studies at Temple, he received a full academic scholarship during his undergraduate and Law School tenure; and was also on the Law School Dean's List for three years.
Leonard spent most of his professional career in Anti-trust Law as well as International Business. He began as a Trial Attorney from 1964-1967 in the U.S. Department of Justice, and from 1967-1993 was the V.P. and General Counsel of Worldwide Commercial Operations for Sperry Computer Systems, now Unisys Corp.
Leonard served as an adjunct Professor for the Temple School of Law from 1975-1977 and for Villanova Law from 1991-1998. From 1995-2006 he worked with Monteverde, McAlee, Hurd, P.C. in Philadelphia and from 2006-2010 he practiced law with Mazullo and Murphy of Doylestown, Pa.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Kathleen Defriece (Thomas) and their children: Andrew and Allison; Karen Riegel (Daryl) and their children: Julia and Jonathan "Jack"; and a step-son, Raymond King (Diane) and their children: Raymond "RaRay", Heather and Bryan.
A funeral service will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's name to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020