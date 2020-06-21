Leonard Sgrillo

Leonard "Len" J. Sgrillo of Warminster died suddenly Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 72.
Len was a retired truck driver for the former JEVIC Transportation Co. and Mack/Sears Transportation Co. and after retirement, worked as a driver for the Fred Bean Dealerships. He loved the Phillies, the Jersey shore and the History Channel.
He was the beloved husband of Donna L. (Cocci) Sgrillo; devoted father of Lenny Sgrillo and Jennifer Hainsworth (Chris); and brother of Eugene Sgrillo (Nancy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Furgoli Sgrillo; and his brother, John.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 22, at St Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18925, followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Rite of Committal will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Memorials in Len's name may be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church.
Due to COVID-19, PLEASE wear a face mask and follow the guidelines for social distancing and sit in every other pew.
Galante Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
Galante Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.