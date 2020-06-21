Leonard Sgrillo

Leonard "Len" J. Sgrillo of Warminster died suddenly Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 72.



Len was a retired truck driver for the former JEVIC Transportation Co. and Mack/Sears Transportation Co. and after retirement, worked as a driver for the Fred Bean Dealerships. He loved the Phillies, the Jersey shore and the History Channel.



He was the beloved husband of Donna L. (Cocci) Sgrillo; devoted father of Lenny Sgrillo and Jennifer Hainsworth (Chris); and brother of Eugene Sgrillo (Nancy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Furgoli Sgrillo; and his brother, John.



Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 22, at St Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18925, followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Rite of Committal will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.



Memorials in Len's name may be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church.



Due to COVID-19, PLEASE wear a face mask and follow the guidelines for social distancing and sit in every other pew.



Galante Funeral Home,



Philadelphia



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store