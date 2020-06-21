Leonard Sgrillo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Len" J. Sgrillo of Warminster died suddenly Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 72.

Len was a retired truck driver for the former JEVIC Transportation Co. and Mack/Sears Transportation Co. and after retirement, worked as a driver for the Fred Bean Dealerships. He loved the Phillies, the Jersey shore and the History Channel.

He was the beloved husband of Donna L. (Cocci) Sgrillo; devoted father of Lenny Sgrillo and Jennifer Hainsworth (Chris); and brother of Eugene Sgrillo (Nancy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Furgoli Sgrillo; and his brother, John.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 22, at St Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18925, followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Rite of Committal will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

Memorials in Len's name may be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church.

Due to COVID-19, PLEASE wear a face mask and follow the guidelines for social distancing and sit in every other pew.

Galante Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis R Galante Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 676-9034
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved