Leroy Harrar Obituary
Leroy Harrar passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was 90.

Leroy was the beloved husband of Ruth (Deane) Harrar; father of Jay Harrar and his wife, Mary; grandfather of Denise Kolsky and her husband, Jeff, and Laura Harrar; great grandfather of Madison and Tessa Kolsky; and brother of William Harrar.

Leroy received his honorable discharge from the United States Army, and later retired from the United States Postal Office after many years of service to his community.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.alz.org/desjsepa.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019
