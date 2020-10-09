Lesley Fleming Meinel of Blue Bell, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by the love of her children. She was 87.
Born to Leslie and Helen (Greene) Fleming in February 1933, she was raised in Ridgewood, N.J. and spent her summers on Lake Erie, N.Y. and in Bay Head, N.J. A graduate of Wheelock College, she taught first grade in the Ridgewood public school for several years.
She met the man she would love for the rest of her life, George S. Meinel, in the spring of 1958 and they married in October of that year. They enjoyed their life together for 61 years.
Lesley was committed to community service through example and leadership. She was involved in every aspect of the Women's Board at Abington Memorial Hospital (now Abington Jefferson Health) for over 50 years. She was a Founding Member of The Questers – Fan-Back #392, May 1969. She was a sustainer of the Philadelphia Orchestra. She served on the Ladies Committee at the Union League of Philadelphia. For many years, she loved to rock the babies in the nursery at Abington Presbyterian Church on Sundays. She was a giver in every aspect of her life: to her family, to her friends (lifelong and new), to schools, and to charities. She served, always with her captivating smile and welcoming demeanor.
Lesley was an avid reader, preferably on a beach, by a lake or by a mountain stream. She traveled and she loved it. She learned in her later years to be an incredible genealogist for her family, compiling a complete family history for her children and grandchildren. She was a competitor and cheered on her children and grandchildren in all of their activities and sports. She was a fierce Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Lesley is survived by her sister, Priscilla Corbus; her three children, Bill, Doug and Lauren (David Michalski); and her four grandchildren, Ben Michalski and John, Sophie and Audrey Meinel.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, and the family dogs, Missie and Max.
Lesley and George were interred October 9th, once again and forever side by side.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the names of George & Lesley Meinel to ACTS Samaritan Fund: Acts Legacy Foundation, 420 Delaware Dr., PO Box 2222, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or online: actsretirement.org/legacy-foundation/support-acts-legacy-foundation
