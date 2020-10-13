Leslie A. Degen of Horsham, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was 78.
Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Constance J. (Snow) Degen, by his loving children, Stephen J. Degen, Deborah L. Gates (Scott), and Douglas S. Degen (Jinjer), as well as 12 adored grandchildren, seven cherished great grandchildren, and his loving brother, Dennis A. Degen (Linda).
He was preceded in death by his step-brother, William, and great- grandson, Colton.
He and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Family and friends are invited to share in Leslie's Life Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 15th. A visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Craft-Givnish Funeral Home, 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by his Life Celebration Service at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Leslie's name to the Abington Health Foundation/Pilla Heart Center, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate
would be greatly appreciated.
