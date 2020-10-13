1/1
Leslie A. Degen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie A. Degen of Horsham, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was 78.

Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Constance J. (Snow) Degen, by his loving children, Stephen J. Degen, Deborah L. Gates (Scott), and Douglas S. Degen (Jinjer), as well as 12 adored grandchildren, seven cherished great grandchildren, and his loving brother, Dennis A. Degen (Linda).

He was preceded in death by his step-brother, William, and great- grandson, Colton.

He and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Family and friends are invited to share in Leslie's Life Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 15th. A visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Craft-Givnish Funeral Home, 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by his Life Celebration Service at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Leslie's name to the Abington Health Foundation/Pilla Heart Center, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate would be greatly appreciated.

Craft-Givnish Funeral Home,

Abington

www.craftgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Craft-Givnish funeral Home of Abington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved