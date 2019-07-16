|
Lester R. Tyson of Souderton, Pa., formerly of Perkasie, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Grand View Hospital. He was 92.
He was the loving husband for 60 years to the late Josephine (Moyer) Tyson.
Lester was born in Doylestown, Pa. to the late Raymond H. Tyson and the late Martha (Moore) Tyson. He graduated from Doylestown High School.
Lester was employed for Sommer Maid Creamery, C.D. Moyer Meat Co., Hatfield Quality Meats, and Grand View Hospital.
As a young man, Lester was a member of Doylestown Mennonite Church. After marrying Josephine, he was an active member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Perkasie.
During 1945 and 1946, he served in Civilian Public Service. After retirement, Lester volunteered at Grand View Hospital as a Lay Chaplain and patient transporter as well as with Meals on Wheels in Perkasie. He also was a devotion leader at the Souderton Mennonite Homes.
He is survived by his four children, Dale L. Tyson and wife, Sonia, of Hillsborough, N.J., Donald L. Tyson and wife, Julie, of Rockingham, Va., Jane M. Fallstick and husband, Karl, of Quakertown, and Glen K. Tyson and wife, Rachel, of Sellersville, his 12 grandchildren, and his five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Lester was preceded in death by his brother, Millard M. Tyson, and his sister, Esther R. Tyson.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Ave., Perkasie, PA 18944, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at the address above.
