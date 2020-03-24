|
Libby Gross Nieburg of New Hope, Pa. passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family members at her side, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1941 to Harry and Jean Gross of Philadelphia. She attended schools in Philadelphia and graduated from Temple University with a degree in Education.
She was a much-loved Kindergarten Teacher who taught over 1500 children over a 35-year career, with many ex-students meeting with her as adults.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Gordon, and her 17-year old Tuxedo cat. She is also survived by her loving son, Michael and his wife, Lifang Nieburg, her loving daughter, Sharon, along with several grandchildren, Jordan, Jeffrey, Shawn, Christelle, Ellie and Savannah.
She loved traveling all around the world, and she was an avid hiker and mountain-climber.
For the past two decades, Libby, with her husband Gordon, had been a big part of the New Hope community she loved so much. Early on Libby was with a New Hope civic group called Partners In Progress, The New Hope Garden club, Concordia Chamber players, Chamber of Commerce, and The New Hope Parks and Recreation board. She and her husband were members of the New Hope Eagle Fire Company as Fire Police. They were both photo- journalists with the New Hope Gazette and Bucks County Herald for many years. Recently, Libby and Gordon were named Volunteers of the Year by the New Hope Historical Society.
The many, many friends and acquaintances she acquired were among her most precious treasures.
Burial will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bucks County SPCA.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, Southampton
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 24, 2020