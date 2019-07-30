|
|
Lila B. Feather of Hatboro fell asleep in death on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 93.
She was born Feb. 23, 1926 to Lester and Ruth Evans (Macintosh) in Wilsey, Kansas. She graduated second in her class from Wilsey High School.
Lila married Robert J. Feather in 1953 and resided in Hatboro for over 70 years and worked at Fisher & Porter and Bostik Construction Products as an Office Administrator.
She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a voracious reader, active bowler and junior bowling coach, and golfer. She was often seen watching a Philadelphia Phillies game and working on her latest crochet project. She completed over 100 afghans throughout her life. She was also a member of the local chapter of TOPS for many years.
She is survived by her children, John L. Feather of Hatboro, Robert J. Feather Jr. (Lois) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Patricia Mikel of Trout Creek, Mont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Marion (Evans) Lee (Don), Bertha (Evans) Campbell (Ralph), Elden Evans (Marian), Wayne Evans (Phyllis), and Loren Evans (Judy).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation/memorial celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro. Interment will be held privately at Whitemarsh Cemetery.
To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Baskwill Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 30, 2019