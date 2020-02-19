|
Lillian M. (Kirkpatrick) Devlin of Southampton, Pa. passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest C. Devlin, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Lillian, born in Philadelphia, was the daughter of the late Harriet and John Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane L. (Devlin) Heitzenrater and her husband, Donald, and a son, Ernest W. Devlin and his life partner, Joyce Neilan. Lillian was the proud grandmother of Jill (Devlin) Robinson (husband, Ricardo) and James Heitzenrater (wife, Kate), and great grandmother of Noelle and Jackson Price, Caelyn and Sophia Robinson and Emma and William Heitzenrater.
Lillian and her husband, Ernest, lived in Warminster for 41 years. They enjoyed a wonderful life with friends and family. Many a memorable gathering was held on Buttercup Drive. Lillian was a beloved employee of Shop and Bag Market in Davisville.
She resided in Southampton Estates for almost 20 years. She was well cared for in Willowbrook Court and became very fond of her caregivers. On any day you could ask Lovely Lil how she was doing, and she would respond "I'm Wonderful!"
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro, followed by her funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lillian's name may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Southampton Estates, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 19, 2020