Lillian Shull passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home. She was 91.
She was the wife of Arthur LeRoy "Roy" Shull, with whom she shared over 70 years of marriage.
Born in Tinicum, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward Stover Lambrite and Sadie Force Lambrite. She was the third of four daughters, including Sarah Fox and Mary Schreffler who preceded her in passing, and Jennie Williams of Westfield, N.J.
She attended and graduated from Frenchtown High School, Frenchtown, N.J. As a young teen active in church youth activities, she met the love of her life and future husband, Roy Shull, at Christ Lutheran Church, Tinicum. They were married there in 1949.
She was a devoted wife who shared a busy life on the family's dairy farm. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking - especially apple dumplings - which became a family favorite every autumn. Her famous rice pudding was unrivaled, due to the special ingredient - fresh milk - from the Shull dairy.
Lillian was a vibrant member of Christ Lutheran Church and Point Pleasant Baptist Church, as well as the Grange. She was a devoted Christian and touched the lives of those she met. She was a member of many bible study groups and even went on mission trips. Lillian always had time to listen and to offer a gracious compliment. Many friends and even strangers confided in her. She would pray for them, often immediately!
Lillian and Roy raised five children. "Mom" lovingly referred to their spouses as "daughters-in-love" and "son-in-love." She is survived by her husband, Roy Shull, their five children and spouses - Alan and Jane (Reynolds), Mark and Donna (Holland), Arthur and Mary (Valiant), Timothy and Tina (Hellerman), Eileen and David (Mitchell) - and her treasured 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Two great-grandsons entered this world as Lillian passed on to the next – one a few days before she passed, and one on the day of her memorial service.
Her memorial service was held Sunday, Feb. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pipersville. Her family members were humbled and honored to greet the many guests prior to the service.
The Opening Welcome and Benediction were given by Reverend Marie Caron, Christ Lutheran Church. Lillian's children and grandchildren shared wonderful and poignant memories of her. Reflections on her life and the closing prayer were provided by Reverend Brenda Egolf-Fox of Point Pleasant Baptist Church.
Reverend Marie Caron, Christ Lutheran Church, presided at the Interment Service held on Monday, Feb. 10, at Frenchtown Cemetery, Trenton Avenue, Frenchtown, N.J.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020