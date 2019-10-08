Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Wescott-Guckin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Wescott-Guckin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Wescott-Guckin Obituary
Lillian (Roller) Wescott- Guckin passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Nelson G. Wescott and the late Andrew J. Guckin; the loving mother of Warren T. Wescott of Doylestown, Melanie Joncas (Mark) of Williamsport, Carolyn Mientus (Michael) of Pennsburg, and the late Nelson and Lisa; grandmother of Michael, Brandon, Aaron, Luke, Leah, Benjamin, Emily, Katie, Jared, Seth, Nathan and Joseph; special great-grandmother of Ryan, Alyssa and Jake and many other great grandchildren; and sister of Bernice Myers.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, where her funeral ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

Guckin Funeral Mansion,

Philadelphia
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.