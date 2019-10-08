|
|
Lillian (Roller) Wescott- Guckin passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Nelson G. Wescott and the late Andrew J. Guckin; the loving mother of Warren T. Wescott of Doylestown, Melanie Joncas (Mark) of Williamsport, Carolyn Mientus (Michael) of Pennsburg, and the late Nelson and Lisa; grandmother of Michael, Brandon, Aaron, Luke, Leah, Benjamin, Emily, Katie, Jared, Seth, Nathan and Joseph; special great-grandmother of Ryan, Alyssa and Jake and many other great grandchildren; and sister of Bernice Myers.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, where her funeral ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
Guckin Funeral Mansion,
Philadelphia
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019