Lina Belle S. Hottensen died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Gwynedd Heathcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was 90.
She was the beloved wife of George Hottensen, who died in 2005.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late J. Lester and Catherine Tyler Swartz. She also was the sister of the late J. Lester Swartz Jr. and Milton Swartz.
Lina Belle enjoyed solving puzzles, crafts, gardening and spending time with her son, George Hottensen Jr. and his wife, Margaret, of Lansdale.
Lina Belle's family would like to thank the staff from the following organizations for their compassionate care in her final years: New Seasons at New Britain, Abramson Hospice and Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Lina Belle's name may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019