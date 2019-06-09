|
|
Lina Weber passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She is now at peace with her loving husband, Fritz Weber.
She will be remembered for the love and generosity that she gave so freely to her family and will be forever missed by them.
Lina is survived by her daughters, Trudy and her husband, Matt Liszewski, of Holland and Margie and her husband, Tom Klueber, of Doylestown, as well as four grandchildren, Jason and his wife, Christy, Adam and his wife, Lindsay, Jillian and Janelle, as well as four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton, Ryland and Weston.
The bells of Immanuel Lutheran Church will be ringing for Lina on Saturday, June 15. (14100 Worthington Road Philadelphia.) The visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a service to follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019