Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Lina Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lina Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lina Weber Obituary
Lina Weber passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She is now at peace with her loving husband, Fritz Weber.

She will be remembered for the love and generosity that she gave so freely to her family and will be forever missed by them.

Lina is survived by her daughters, Trudy and her husband, Matt Liszewski, of Holland and Margie and her husband, Tom Klueber, of Doylestown, as well as four grandchildren, Jason and his wife, Christy, Adam and his wife, Lindsay, Jillian and Janelle, as well as four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton, Ryland and Weston.

The bells of Immanuel Lutheran Church will be ringing for Lina on Saturday, June 15. (14100 Worthington Road Philadelphia.) The visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a service to follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now