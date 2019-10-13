Home

Linda Alpert-Diani

Linda Alpert-Diani of Warrington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was 74.

Linda was the wife of Howard Diani and mother of Andria Schank of Hammonton, N.J. She was the sister of Ron Kravitz of Bel Air, Md. and Philip Kravitz (Jane) of Philadelphia, and sister-in-law of Susan Kravitz of Philadelphia. She is also survived by four grandsons, four granddaughters and multiple great grandchildren.

Service and interment will be private.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration

Warminster, Pa.

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
