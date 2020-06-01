Linda Anne MacFarlane of Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at PowerBack Nursing Home in Willow Grove. She was 68.
Born in Doylestown on July 17, 1951, Linda was the daughter of Anne (Nance) Rountree MacFarlane Reynolds and the late Stanley Howard MacFarlane and the step-daughter of Jack Reynolds. She was a lifelong resident of Doylestown, having attended elementary school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and then graduating from Central Bucks High School, class of 1969. Linda was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Throughout her high school years and after, Linda volunteered her time with the Central Bucks Ambulance and Rescue and also was a mentor within the Bucks County Big Sisters Program. She eventually fulfilled her life-long ambition of becoming a nurse, always one wanting to care for others. Linda earned her LPN credentials upon graduating from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1973. She then pursued certification as a Registered Professional Nurse, proud as ever to have the initials "RN" after her name. Over the years, Linda worked at Warminster General Hospital as well as in the Cardiac Care Unit at Einstein Medical Center.
As chronic health conditions limited Linda's ability to continue nursing, she became an advocate for the Interstitial Cystitis Foundation, helping to counsel and support others with the crippling disease. Linda worked at the Doylestown Acme as well.
Linda was always crocheting and embroidering blankets and pictures for family and friends. Anytime a new member came into the family, whether by marriage or birth, Linda was quick to make a special and unique creation. She shared her craftiness with many friends and acquaintances as well.
While at PowerBack over the past few years, Linda continued her caring ways, always wanting to be a helper to the nurses and assistants at the facility and providing healthcare tips to her fellow residents as well. Linda's family is very grateful to the fantastic staff at PowerBack who treated Linda with great compassion, understanding and respect.
Linda is survived by her sister, Kim Roberts (Richard) of Hilltown, Pa. and her three brothers, Peter (Donna) of New Mexico, Richard of North Carolina and David of Churchville, Pa. A loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews, Linda will be greatly missed by Brian MacFarlane, Daniel MacFarlane, Molly MacFarlane, Gabriel MacFarlane, Gina MacFarlane, Larissa Girouard, Stephanie Mease, Scott Roberts, Justin Roberts, Shane MacFarlane and Alyssa Hutson.
Linda's funeral service and interment will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and are private due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to:
Interstitial Cystitis Association at: 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102 or via online at: http://www.ichelp.org
Central Bucks Ambulance EMS 125 at 455 East St, Doylestown, PA 18901
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 1, 2020.