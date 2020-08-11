Linda C. Sanchack, a resident of Neshaminy Falls in Montgomery Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Abington Memorial Hospital. She was 69.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Victoria Ringer (Candio) and the late Walter Ringer.She was the beloved wife of Francis Sanchack; the devoted mother of Gretchen Manmiller (Kevin) and Kristofer Sanchack (Kenny); and grandmother of Victoria Manmiller.Linda enjoyed her career as a legal secretary. She loved spending time with her family; watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, Penn State and vacationing in Ocean City, N.J.At request of family, graveside services are private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to your local Ronald McDonald House.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont