1/1
Linda C. Sanchack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda C. Sanchack, a resident of Neshaminy Falls in Montgomery Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Abington Memorial Hospital. She was 69.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Victoria Ringer (Candio) and the late Walter Ringer.

She was the beloved wife of Francis Sanchack; the devoted mother of Gretchen Manmiller (Kevin) and Kristofer Sanchack (Kenny); and grandmother of Victoria Manmiller.

Linda enjoyed her career as a legal secretary. She loved spending time with her family; watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, Penn State and vacationing in Ocean City, N.J.

At request of family, graveside services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to your local Ronald McDonald House.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scanlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved