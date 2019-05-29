|
Linda Diane Thorbahn of Malvern, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 53.
She was born June 27, 1965 at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa. to Charles and Katherine Oschman Bogle.
Linda was the beloved wife of G. Scott Thorbahn Jr., with whom she shared 24 years of marriage.
She grew up in Doylestown, attending Archbishop Wood High School. She received a B.S. degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Scranton and her Master's degree from Temple University. She worked at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital for over 27 years.
While balancing a career and raising children, Linda gave her time through many volunteer hours, either by delivering meals to shut-ins, being a Cub Scout Den and Girl Scout Leader, organizing book fairs and spring fairs for the elementary school, running Fright Nights for the middle school, organizing post prom for high schoolers, to teaching CCD class on Sunday mornings. She always gave her time willingly.
Linda, who enjoyed swimming at the Y, skiing down the slopes, taking long walks with her dog and on the beach, was just as happy with a book in her hand, anywhere, any time. She will be remembered for her open warm smile, outgoing personality, and sense of humor.
In addition to her husband, Scott, Linda is survived by her daughter, Megan; her two sons, Stephen and Peter; her parents, Charles and Katherine; her brother, Chuck Bogle; and her sister, Debbie Craig.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue, Malvern, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, Pa., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to glioblastomafoundation.org.
Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home,
Malvern, Pa.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2019