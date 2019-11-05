Home

John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Lindsay Aaron Zimmermann

Lindsay Aaron Zimmermann Obituary
Lindsay Aaron Zimmermann passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, one day shy of what would have been his 43rd birthday.

He is survived by his wife Kristie (McGough) Zimmermann, and their daughter, Kaylin Zimmermann; his mother, Letia Wiser and his step- father, Richard Wiser; his father, Gilbert Zimmermann and his step-mother, Betsy Zimmermann; brothers, Jason Zimmermann, Nik Wiser (Kate), Michael Zimmermann (Samantha) and Evan Zimmermann; sister, Ashley Deibert (Ryan); and many other loving relatives.

Lindsay was a loving husband, a doting father and a highly skilled craftsman who took pride in his work. He was known to have a good sense of humor and so often had his friends and family laughing at his pranks. He will also be remembered for his extreme generosity and willingness to help anyone in need.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday,, Nov. 9, at the North Penn VFW, 2519 Jenkintown Rd., Glenside, PA 19038.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lindsay Zimmermann Family Fundraiser for the benefit of his wife and daughter. Please visit www.gofundme.com/lindsayzimmermann.

John R. Freed Funeral Home,

Glenside

www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 5, 2019
