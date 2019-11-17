|
Lisa Shtypowany of Chalfont died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 56.
Born in Queens, N.Y., she was one of three daughters of Helen D'addario Shtypowany of Chalfont, and the late William Shtypowany.
In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her two sisters, Laura Veillet and her husband, Richard, of New Britain Boro, and Joy Sullivan and her husband, Joseph, of Hilltown Township. She also is survived by her niece, Elena Staiger of New Britain Boro; and many cousins.
A graduate of Hauppauge High School, Class of 1980, on Long Island New York, she moved with her family to New Britain, in 1983. She began a career at Macy's in Montgomery Mall, and from there moved on to her real love of selling books for Waldenbooks/Borders and Atlantic Book Warehouse. In more recent years, she started a new career as a cook at Tohickon Middle School.
Anyone who knew Lisa knew how much she loved her daytime soap operas. She was an avid fan of Days of Our Lives and As The World Turns. She attended many soap opera fan events over the years, and formed relationships with other fans as well as the actors. Her support and devotion to the genre was unwavering.
Lisa loved music and was a frequent concert goer. She was a big fan of movies, and at this time of year especially the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. She loved to travel both in the U.S and abroad.
Lisa never forgot her New York roots. She was an extremely loyal and vocal fan of New York Giants football and Yankees baseball.
Lisa was always happy and laughing, and loved to talk to everyone. She was a kind and generous soul. Her friends and family were very important to her. She especially had a strong bond with her niece, Elena, whom she loved to pieces.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 1:30 p.m. until her memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Road) New Britain, PA 18901. Her interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to APS Foundation of America, Inc., P.O. Box 801 LaCrosse, WI 54602-0801 or to Platelet Disorder Support Association, 8751 Brecksville Road, Suite 150, Cleveland, Ohio 44141.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019