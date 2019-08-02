Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Lloyd L. Kuehn


1945 - 2019
Lloyd L. Kuehn Obituary
Lloyd L. Kuehn of Quakertown, Pa. died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. He was 74.

Lloyd and his wife, Loretta, were together for 40 years.

Born in Allentown, Pa., he was a son of the late Lloyd Kuehn Sr. and Dorothy Kline.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tracey Blair of Deposit, N.Y.; his son, Sean Finnegan of Allentown, Pa.; three sisters, Barbara Jonezyk of Fountainville, Pa., Karol Webster of Knoxville, Pa., and Kim Bastian of New Tripoli, Pa.; his brother, Charles Kuehn of Merztown, Pa.; five grandchildren, Shanna, Jacob, Justin, Aidan, and Blake; and three great grandchildren.

You are invited to visit with Lloyd's family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where his life celebration service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Contributions in his name may be made to his daughter, Tracey Blair, 29 Pine St., Deposit, NY 13754, who is currently seeking treatment for a health condition.

To view his online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2019
