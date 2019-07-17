|
Lois A. Daniels of Pineville passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Lois was born Aug. 8, 1924 to the late Franklin and Ethel Buckman. She was raised in Buckingham Valley and was a graduate of Buckingham High School.
In September 1945 she married Edwin L. Daniels and moved to Fairview Farm in Pineville. She spent her life working alongside her family as the farm evolved from a hatchery of baby chicks to a commercial egg producer and then to a farm market.
Lois was a longtime member of Forest Grove Church. She was actively involved in all aspects of the church throughout the years.
Lois is survived by her children, Richard Daniels (Joan) and Sharon Ruth (Tim). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jesse Ruth, Joy Coletta (Frank), Jenny Kimbel (Evin), Doug Daniels (Anne) and Josh Daniels (Meghan), and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her granddaughter, Amy (Daniels) Savadge.
Family and friends are invited to Lois' Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Rd., Forest Grove, PA 18922, where her funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Forest Grove Church Cemetery.
