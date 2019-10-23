|
Lois A. Guinan of Warrington passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Lois was the wife of the late Joseph A. Guinan Jr.
Born in Philadelphia, Lois was the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Alexander.
Lois is survived by four sons, Joseph A. III (Allison), Vincent (Valerie), Matthew (Kimberly) and Christopher (Leslie), three daughters, Patricia Flagler (David), Susan Slocum (Joseph) and Maria Smith (Harry), 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Everman and Ruth Martin, and her grandson, Shawn Guinan.
Lois's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lois's name may be sent the Doylestown Hospice, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
