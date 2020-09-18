Lois L. (Carden) Lindley, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was 91.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Carden.She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Frederick Lindley, and the loving mother of Joyce Lindley (Ted Zajac) and Cheryl McCarthy (Joe Gwalthney). Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Dawn Heuff, Michael Chesterman, Tyler McCarthy, Lauren Chesterman and Tyra Gwalthney, and her six great-grandchildren, Avalyn, Audrey and Oskar Heuff, Addison and Beckett Chesterman, and Sadie Rose.She was the sister of the late Edward, Charles and Eleanor Carden, Irene McDermitt and Grace Hartley.Lois was a longtime member of Warminster Presbyterian Church and a member of the Red Hatters. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of many different card clubs.Funeral services will be held privately for the family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Warminster Township Library, 1076 Emma La., Warminster, PA 18974, in Lois's name.Decker-Givnish Funeral Home,Warminster