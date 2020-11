Or Copy this URL to Share

On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Lois M. Cross Presley of Hatboro, Pa. peacefully departed. Lois was 86.



Condolences and donations in her name can be sent to: The Family of Sister Lois Presley, c/o McKinley Memorial Baptist Church, 214 Cedar St., Willow Grove, PA 19090.



