1/
Lois S. Culp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois S. Culp of Chalfont passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020, at her residence at New Seasons at New Britain assisted living. She was 92.

Dolly was the wife of the late Merlin W. Culp (deceased 2009) to whom she was married for 62 years. She was born August 22, 1928 in Lehighton, Carbon County, Pa. She was the daughter of the late LaRue Anna (Mertz) Freundt and Adel John Freundt. She was a full-time mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and housewife all of her life and had devoted herself to caring for her family.

She is survived by three sons, Maron L. Culp of Pennsburg, William M. Culp (Francine) and Luis D. Culp (Marion) both of Chalfont; two sisters Nelda Fruendt and Rosalie LaGreca; five grandchildren, John R. Culp (Janet), Tammy L. Culp-Jemenize (Justin), Wayne C. Culp (Dawn), Gwendolyn D. Sims (Erik), and Stephanie C. Poltorak.

She was preceded by one grandson, James W. Culp (Kelly).

She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jayden, Mason and Samantha Culp, Brittany Hafer-Martin and Haley Hafer, Kaleb and Ella Sims, and Andrew Langley. A remembrance gathering will be held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, Donate/Memorial Gift, PO Box 1583, Merrifield VA 22116-1583.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, PA

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scanlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved