Lois S. Culp of Chalfont passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020, at her residence at New Seasons at New Britain assisted living. She was 92.Dolly was the wife of the late Merlin W. Culp (deceased 2009) to whom she was married for 62 years. She was born August 22, 1928 in Lehighton, Carbon County, Pa. She was the daughter of the late LaRue Anna (Mertz) Freundt and Adel John Freundt. She was a full-time mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and housewife all of her life and had devoted herself to caring for her family.She is survived by three sons, Maron L. Culp of Pennsburg, William M. Culp (Francine) and Luis D. Culp (Marion) both of Chalfont; two sisters Nelda Fruendt and Rosalie LaGreca; five grandchildren, John R. Culp (Janet), Tammy L. Culp-Jemenize (Justin), Wayne C. Culp (Dawn), Gwendolyn D. Sims (Erik), and Stephanie C. Poltorak.She was preceded by one grandson, James W. Culp (Kelly).She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jayden, Mason and Samantha Culp, Brittany Hafer-Martin and Haley Hafer, Kaleb and Ella Sims, and Andrew Langley. A remembrance gathering will be held privately at the request of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, Donate/Memorial Gift, PO Box 1583, Merrifield VA 22116-1583.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont, PA