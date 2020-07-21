Lois "Joyce" Singley of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown. She was 86.Born Feb. 26, 1934 in Asbury, N.J., Joyce lived in Tinicum Township, Pa. for most of her life before moving to Doylestown in 2018. She graduated from Frenchtown High School. Joyce worked as a secretary at Tinicum Elementary School for over 25 years. After retiring, she worked in several shops in Lahaska, Pa. before purchasing her own business, Glass Masters of The Village, in Peddler's Village, which she owned for 15 years.Joyce volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Mobile for many years. She was an avid animal lover and was known to take in many stray animals.Joyce loved to travel, especially to Disney World and Block Island. She and her husband Gene took bus tours often. Joyce was very social and enjoyed going out with her friends, especially to the Tea Room in Flemington, N.J.Daughter of the late James and Carrie (Kitchen) Cooper, Joyce is survived by her son, Gene Singley Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Wysox, Pa.; three daughters, Janet Oswald and her husband, Neil, of Danielsville, Pa., Donna Bivighouse and her husband, Scott, of Ottsville, Pa., and Gaye Singley and her partner, Joe Birch, of Tinicum Township, Pa.; her brother, Charles Cooper of Holland Township, N.J.; her sister, Barbara Wilkins of Saxton, Pa.; her five grandchildren, Jesse, Kirsten, Kaitlin, Shauna, and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Caleb, and Cole; and her beloved cat, Smokey.Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene W. Singley Sr. in 2010, as well as her brothers, Jack Cooper and James Cooper, and sisters, Sally Miller and Judy Haare.A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.For more information or to send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Johnson-Walton Funeral Home,Milford, N.J.