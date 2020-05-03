|
|
On April 25, 2020, we said goodbye to Lois Wilma Dennis. The time had come for her to be with her husband Richard and her three siblings. She will be deeply missed by her eight sons and their wives, ten grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
She had a huge capacity for love and truly cared for others. She touched the lives of so many. We will miss her smile, kind words and sincere affection.
She loved family get-togethers and gatherings when friends were included. She reveled in watching her boys perform on athletic fields or playing guitars while singing around a fire pit. She loved cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her family. She had an amazing talent for knitting and crocheting and made many exquisite heirlooms for her family to remember her by.
A memorial celebration is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BCHG Community Food Pantry, 470 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, Pa. 18901.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020